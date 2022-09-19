Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Hawkins Way Capital has purchased the Edge at College Hill, a 247-unit student-housing property in Providence, RI Vision Properties of Conshohocken, Pa, was the seller The sales price was not disclosed Hawkins Way, of Los Angeles,...
Nashville Business Journal CWS Capital Partners has bought Infinity Music Row, a 275-unit apartment complex in Nashville, Tenn, for $75 million, or about $272,727/unit The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate company acquired the property The...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mesirow Financial has paid $877 million, or $366,945/unit, for Reserve at Glenview, a 239-unit apartment property in Glenview, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from Broadshore...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Brand Properties has proposed developing a residential project with a retail component in Gwinnett County, Ga The Atlanta developer wants to develop the property on a 39-acre site at the corner of Sardis Church and...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Independence Realty Trust has bought the Enclave at Tranquility Lake, a 348-unit apartment property in Riverview, Fla, for $98 million, or about $281,609/unit The Philadelphia REIT bought the complex, at 9707 Tranquility...
South Florida Business Journal Tropic Hospitality has sold the 144-room Ramada by Wyndham Fort Lauderdale Airport/Cruise Port for $1565 million, or about $108,681/room The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a Los Angeles nonprofit, purchased the hotel,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Yuskel Inc has bought the 184-unit High Ridge Landing apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $71 million, or about $385,870/unit The Kent, Wash, real estate company purchased the complex, on 77...
Quad Property Group has paid $211 million, or $108,205/unit, for Arbor Square, a 195-unit apartment property in Shawnee, Kan The New York investor purchased the property from Axiom Equities in a deal brokered by Northmarq The brokerage, a lender...
The RH Johnson Co has sold Lakeport Commons, a 202,880-square-foot retail center in Sioux City, Iowa, for $275 million, or $13555/unit The Kansas City, Mo, company was represented by JLL Capital Markets The buyer could not be identified Lakeport...