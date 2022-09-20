Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business AlleyCorp, a venture capital firm, has purchased the 32,200-square-foot manufacturing building at 368 Broome St in the Little Italy section of Manhattan for $41 million, or $1,273/sf The sellers were Continental...
South Florida Business Journal Eaton Vance Management has sold the 144-unit Heron Landing apartment complex in Lauderhill, Fla, for $2222 million, or about $154,306/unit The Boston company sold the property to an affiliate of Circle Capital Partners...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has started work on The Perch, a 213-unit apartment property in the West End area of Charlotte, NC The two-building property is going up at 718 Gesco St It will have a mix of one-, two- and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow is planning to develop a 230-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward area The Dallas developer wants to build the five-story property on more than two acres along Edgewood Avenue Twenty of...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $618 million, or $26125/sf, for Camelback Center, a 236,553-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from Nuveen Real Estate, which was represented by JLL...
REJournals VennPoint Real Estate has paid $291 million, or $388,000/unit, for the Harrison, a 75-unit apartment property in Royal Oak, Mich, a suburb of Detroit The Schaumburg, Ill, investor was represented by Income Property Organization in the...
Multi-Housing News PRG Real Estate has purchased Heather Lake, a 252-unit apartment property in Hampton, Va, for $455 million, or $180,556/unit The Philadelphia investment manager bought the garden-style property, at 99 Tide Mill Lane, from Artcraft...
Multi-Housing News Hawkins Way Capital has purchased the Edge at College Hill, a 247-unit student-housing property in Providence, RI Vision Properties of Conshohocken, Pa, was the seller The sales price was not disclosed Hawkins Way, of Los Angeles,...
Nashville Business Journal CWS Capital Partners has bought Infinity Music Row, a 275-unit apartment complex in Nashville, Tenn, for $75 million, or about $272,727/unit The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate company acquired the property The...