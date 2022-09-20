Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has started work on The Perch, a 213-unit apartment property in the West End area of Charlotte, NC The two-building property is going up at 718 Gesco St It will have a mix of one-, two- and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow is planning to develop a 230-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward area The Dallas developer wants to build the five-story property on more than two acres along Edgewood Avenue Twenty of...
REBusiness Online Ullico Inc has provided $150 million of financing to construct Amaya, a 475-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The property is being developed at 21 Cushman Ave, within the 162 million-square-foot former...
Rentvcom A venture of Sares Regis Group and Caltrain has received approvals to build Hayward Park Transit Oriented Development, a 191-unit apartment property in San Mateo, Calif The venture is building the property at 401 Concar Drive, about 20...
The investment manager, which has completed more than $55 billion of investments since its start, is aiming big in the industrial and apartment sectors That would be transformational to the company, whose focus has been on the office and mixed-use...
New York YIMBY A&R Properties is constructing a 25-unit apartment building at 20 East 110th St in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The eight-story property, at the corner of Madison Avenue and Tito Puente Way, will include 3,000 square feet...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Brand Properties has proposed developing a residential project with a retail component in Gwinnett County, Ga The Atlanta developer wants to develop the property on a 39-acre site at the corner of Sardis Church and...
Houston Business Journal Lovett Industrial has broken ground on the NorthPort Logistics Center, a 12 million-square-foot industrial building in Conroe, Texas, about 33 miles north of the George Bush Intercontinental Airport The Houston developer is...
Austin Business Journal GenCap Inc is bringing 586 apartment units to the Manor Crossing mixed-use development in suburban Austin, Texas The apartment component is being called The Park at Manor Crossing and will be built on a 26-acre site at the...