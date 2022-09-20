Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia has provided $3218 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 263-unit Melvin Park Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Catonsville, Md The 10-year loan, which requires only interest payments for the first seven years, allowed the...
Fortis Property Group has refinanced the former State Street Financial Center at One Lincoln St in Boston's financial district with $115 billion of senior and mezzanine debt, after having lined up HarbourVest Partners as an anchor tenant...
Crain’s New York Business AlleyCorp, a venture capital firm, has purchased the 32,200-square-foot manufacturing building at 368 Broome St in the Little Italy section of Manhattan for $41 million, or $1,273/sf The sellers were Continental...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Broadmark Realty Capital Inc has funded a $996 million mezzanine loan to help fund the $572 million, or nearly $331/sf, purchase of Town and Country Square, a 172,978-square-foot retail center in the...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has started work on The Perch, a 213-unit apartment property in the West End area of Charlotte, NC The two-building property is going up at 718 Gesco St It will have a mix of one-, two- and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow is planning to develop a 230-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward area The Dallas developer wants to build the five-story property on more than two acres along Edgewood Avenue Twenty of...
Triangle Business Journal New England Investment Partners has paid $335 million for two apartment properties in Raleigh, NC The Stamford, Conn, company bought the properties from The Pendergraph Cos of Raleigh The buyer paid $215 million, or about...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $618 million, or $26125/sf, for Camelback Center, a 236,553-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from Nuveen Real Estate, which was represented by JLL...
Natixis has provided $150 million of financing against LVL North, a recently completed mixed-use property in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood The property, at 510 North Broad St, about 10 blocks from the Philadelphia Museum of Art,...