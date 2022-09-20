Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business AlleyCorp, a venture capital firm, has purchased the 32,200-square-foot manufacturing building at 368 Broome St in the Little Italy section of Manhattan for $41 million, or $1,273/sf The sellers were Continental...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has started work on The Perch, a 213-unit apartment property in the West End area of Charlotte, NC The two-building property is going up at 718 Gesco St It will have a mix of one-, two- and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow is planning to develop a 230-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward area The Dallas developer wants to build the five-story property on more than two acres along Edgewood Avenue Twenty of...
Rentvcom A venture of Sares Regis Group and Caltrain has received approvals to build Hayward Park Transit Oriented Development, a 191-unit apartment property in San Mateo, Calif The venture is building the property at 401 Concar Drive, about 20...
REBusiness Online Ryan Cos has opened Avalyn, a 480-unit apartment property in Chula Vista, Calif, about 20 miles from downtown San Diego The Minneapolis developer broke ground on the property, at 1774 Metro Ave, in August 2020 It has one-, two- and...
The investment manager, which has completed more than $55 billion of investments since its start, is aiming big in the industrial and apartment sectors That would be transformational to the company, whose focus has been on the office and mixed-use...
New York YIMBY A&R Properties is constructing a 25-unit apartment building at 20 East 110th St in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The eight-story property, at the corner of Madison Avenue and Tito Puente Way, will include 3,000 square feet...
Multi-Housing News Hawkins Way Capital has purchased the Edge at College Hill, a 247-unit student-housing property in Providence, RI Vision Properties of Conshohocken, Pa, was the seller The sales price was not disclosed Hawkins Way, of Los Angeles,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Brand Properties has proposed developing a residential project with a retail component in Gwinnett County, Ga The Atlanta developer wants to develop the property on a 39-acre site at the corner of Sardis Church and...