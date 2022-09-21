Log In or Subscribe to read more
PCCP LLC has provided $593 million of mortgage financing to facilitate LDK Ventures’ $1185 million, or $395,000/unit, purchase of the 300-unit Integra Peaks at Damonte Ranch apartment property in Reno, Nev The property, which is roughly 75...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report First Foundation Bank has provided $3722 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Ponderosa Ranch, a 272-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz A group of Paradise Valley, Ariz, investors led by Avtar...
KSDKcom A development group comprised of Concord Hospitality, Homebase Partners, Koplar Properties and Midas Construction has broken ground on the 207-room AC Hotel in downtown Clayton, Mo, about nine miles east of St Louis The 11-story property, at...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Cos has proposed building a 25-story office project in West Palm Beach, Fla The building is being planned for a nearly half-acre site at 515 Fern St, next to the 360 South Rosemary St office building...
Dallas Business Journal Local developer Hoque Global has been approved to build a $50 million mixed-use project in downtown Mansfield, Texas, about 34 miles southwest of Dallas The project is being planned for a four-acre development site along...
Levittown Nowcom The Middletown Township, Pa, board of supervisors has approved a plan to develop 614 apartment units in two buildings at the former Boscov’s anchor location at the Oxford Valley Mall in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa...
Berkadia has provided $3218 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 263-unit Melvin Park Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Catonsville, Md The 10-year loan, which requires only interest payments for the first seven years, allowed the...
Fortis Property Group has refinanced the former State Street Financial Center at One Lincoln St in Boston's financial district with $115 billion of senior and mezzanine debt, after having lined up HarbourVest Partners as an anchor tenant...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Broadmark Realty Capital Inc has funded a $996 million mezzanine loan to help fund the $572 million, or nearly $331/sf, purchase of Town and Country Square, a 172,978-square-foot retail center in the...