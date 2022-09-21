Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report First Foundation Bank has provided $3722 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Ponderosa Ranch, a 272-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz A group of Paradise Valley, Ariz, investors led by Avtar...
South Florida Business Journal Invesca Development Group has lined up $765 million of construction financing for the 330-unit Pixl Apartments in Plantation, Fla A New York-based lender provided the financing Invesca, of Plantation, is constructing...
Berkadia has provided $3218 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 263-unit Melvin Park Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Catonsville, Md The 10-year loan, which requires only interest payments for the first seven years, allowed the...
Fortis Property Group has refinanced the former State Street Financial Center at One Lincoln St in Boston's financial district with $115 billion of senior and mezzanine debt, after having lined up HarbourVest Partners as an anchor tenant...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Broadmark Realty Capital Inc has funded a $996 million mezzanine loan to help fund the $572 million, or nearly $331/sf, purchase of Town and Country Square, a 172,978-square-foot retail center in the...
South Florida Business Journal Eaton Vance Management has sold the 144-unit Heron Landing apartment complex in Lauderhill, Fla, for $2222 million, or about $154,306/unit The Boston company sold the property to an affiliate of Circle Capital Partners...
Natixis has provided $150 million of financing against LVL North, a recently completed mixed-use property in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood The property, at 510 North Broad St, about 10 blocks from the Philadelphia Museum of Art,...
JLL Capital Markets has originated a $2126 million Freddie Mac loan against Gateway Place Phase II Apartments, a 144-unit property in Greeley, Colo The 10-year loan that JLL, a lender under Freddie’s Optigo program, wrote pays a fixed coupon...
Pacific Western Bank has provided $99 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Sossaman Park 202 industrial complex in Mesa, Ariz Phase one will involve five buildings with 828,718 square feet The four-year loan was...