KSDKcom A development group comprised of Concord Hospitality, Homebase Partners, Koplar Properties and Midas Construction has broken ground on the 207-room AC Hotel in downtown Clayton, Mo, about nine miles east of St Louis The 11-story property, at...
South Florida Business Journal Invesca Development Group has lined up $765 million of construction financing for the 330-unit Pixl Apartments in Plantation, Fla A New York-based lender provided the financing Invesca, of Plantation, is constructing...
Dallas Business Journal Local developer Hoque Global has been approved to build a $50 million mixed-use project in downtown Mansfield, Texas, about 34 miles southwest of Dallas The project is being planned for a four-acre development site along...
Levittown Nowcom The Middletown Township, Pa, board of supervisors has approved a plan to develop 614 apartment units in two buildings at the former Boscov’s anchor location at the Oxford Valley Mall in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa...
South Florida Business Journal Eaton Vance Management has sold the 144-unit Heron Landing apartment complex in Lauderhill, Fla, for $2222 million, or about $154,306/unit The Boston company sold the property to an affiliate of Circle Capital Partners...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has started work on The Perch, a 213-unit apartment property in the West End area of Charlotte, NC The two-building property is going up at 718 Gesco St It will have a mix of one-, two- and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow is planning to develop a 230-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward area The Dallas developer wants to build the five-story property on more than two acres along Edgewood Avenue Twenty of...
Triangle Business Journal New England Investment Partners has paid $335 million for two apartment properties in Raleigh, NC The Stamford, Conn, company bought the properties from The Pendergraph Cos of Raleigh The buyer paid $215 million, or about...
REBusiness Online Ullico Inc has provided $150 million of financing to construct Amaya, a 475-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The property is being developed at 21 Cushman Ave, within the 162 million-square-foot former...