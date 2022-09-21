Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kingsbarn Realty Capital has paid $1145 million, or $32996/sf, for Green Valley Corporate Center North and South, a six-building office complex with 347,015 square feet in Henderson, Nev The Las Vegas private-equity firm purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Property sales volumes declined in August to $4289 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets, from a revised $5836 billion in July, marking the second straight month of declining sales volumes Monthly sales...
Rentvcom A venture of Continental Realty Group and MLG Capital has paid $3275 million, or $292,410/unit, for the 112-unit Skyline apartment property in Durango, Colo The seller was undisclosed The venture assumed the property’s $1414 million...
Portland Business Journal Pacifica Hotels Co has paid $329 million, or $281,196/room, for the 117-room Kimpton Hotel Vintage Portland hotel in Portland, Ore The Aliso Viejo, Calif, hotel owner-operator purchased the property from Pebblebrook Hotel...
The Real Deal A venture of Corner Street Capital and Highpoint Property Group has acquired a 17-building apartment portfolio in Brooklyn and Queens, NY, for $167 million, or $927,778/unit Developer Joel Schwarz sold the buildings, with 180 units in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kohan Retail Investment Group, which last year had paid $55 million for the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, has sold the property’s 184,000-square-foot Wegmans grocery store to...
Denver Business Journal Phoenix Realty Group has paid $995 million, or $296,130/unit, for Axis at Nine Mile Station, a 336-unit apartment property in Denver The New York real estate firm purchased the seven-story property from Laramar Group, which...
Goodegg Investments has raised $53 million of equity for its third investment fund, Goodegg Wealth Fund I, and fully deployed it, purchasing three apartment properties with 654 units in Texas and Arizona for $15001...
Crain’s New York Business AlleyCorp, a venture capital firm, has purchased the 32,200-square-foot manufacturing building at 368 Broome St in the Little Italy section of Manhattan for $41 million, or $1,273/sf The sellers were Continental...