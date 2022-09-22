Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Lowe, FLGA and Davenport Group has negotiated a 99-year lease for a 185-acre development site at 2251 Sherman Ave NW and 2047 9th St NW in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, DC The venture plans to develop a 500-unit apartment...
KSDKcom A development group comprised of Concord Hospitality, Homebase Partners, Koplar Properties and Midas Construction has broken ground on the 207-room AC Hotel in downtown Clayton, Mo, about nine miles east of St Louis The 11-story property, at...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Cos has proposed building a 25-story office project in West Palm Beach, Fla The building is being planned for a nearly half-acre site at 515 Fern St, next to the 360 South Rosemary St office building...
South Florida Business Journal Invesca Development Group has lined up $765 million of construction financing for the 330-unit Pixl Apartments in Plantation, Fla A New York-based lender provided the financing Invesca, of Plantation, is constructing...
Dallas Business Journal Local developer Hoque Global has been approved to build a $50 million mixed-use project in downtown Mansfield, Texas, about 34 miles southwest of Dallas The project is being planned for a four-acre development site along...
Levittown Nowcom The Middletown Township, Pa, board of supervisors has approved a plan to develop 614 apartment units in two buildings at the former Boscov’s anchor location at the Oxford Valley Mall in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has started work on The Perch, a 213-unit apartment property in the West End area of Charlotte, NC The two-building property is going up at 718 Gesco St It will have a mix of one-, two- and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow is planning to develop a 230-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward area The Dallas developer wants to build the five-story property on more than two acres along Edgewood Avenue Twenty of...
REBusiness Online Ullico Inc has provided $150 million of financing to construct Amaya, a 475-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The property is being developed at 21 Cushman Ave, within the 162 million-square-foot former...