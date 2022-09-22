Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co is planning to build the Chase at Wilson Creek apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Dallas developer wants to construct the 17-building complex on the north side of US Highway 380, west of...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on Atlantica at Alamo, a 375-unit apartment project in San Antonio’s Far West Side area Sovereign Partners of New York is building the property on 125 acres at 5415 Alamo Parkway It will have four...
WTOL11com NorthPoint Development has broken ground on Toledo Trade Center, a three-building industrial property that will have 853,000 square feet in Toledo, Ohio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a 58-acre site at the...
A venture of Lowe, FLGA and Davenport Group has negotiated a 99-year lease for a 185-acre development site at 2251 Sherman Ave NW and 2047 9th St NW in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, DC The venture plans to develop a 500-unit apartment...
KSDKcom A development group comprised of Concord Hospitality, Homebase Partners, Koplar Properties and Midas Construction has broken ground on the 207-room AC Hotel in downtown Clayton, Mo, about nine miles east of St Louis The 11-story property, at...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Cos has proposed building a 25-story office project in West Palm Beach, Fla The building is being planned for a nearly half-acre site at 515 Fern St, next to the 360 South Rosemary St office building...
South Florida Business Journal Invesca Development Group has lined up $765 million of construction financing for the 330-unit Pixl Apartments in Plantation, Fla A New York-based lender provided the financing Invesca, of Plantation, is constructing...
Houston Business Journal EOG Resources Inc has renewed its lease for 374,000 square feet at Heritage Plaza, a 18 million-square-foot office building in downtown Houston The energy company has been occupying space at the 52-story property since 2007...
Dallas Business Journal Local developer Hoque Global has been approved to build a $50 million mixed-use project in downtown Mansfield, Texas, about 34 miles southwest of Dallas The project is being planned for a four-acre development site along...