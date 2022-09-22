Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cleveland Business Journal A group of Brooklyn, NY, investors has acquired the 164-unit Barrington Place Apartments in Westlake, Ohio, about 15 miles west of Cleveland The investor group, led by Moses Mizrahi, a New York real estate investor,...
WTOL11com NorthPoint Development has broken ground on Toledo Trade Center, a three-building industrial property that will have 853,000 square feet in Toledo, Ohio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a 58-acre site at the...
KSDKcom A development group comprised of Concord Hospitality, Homebase Partners, Koplar Properties and Midas Construction has broken ground on the 207-room AC Hotel in downtown Clayton, Mo, about nine miles east of St Louis The 11-story property, at...
Houston Business Journal EOG Resources Inc has renewed its lease for 374,000 square feet at Heritage Plaza, a 18 million-square-foot office building in downtown Houston The energy company has been occupying space at the 52-story property since 2007...
REJournals VennPoint Real Estate has paid $291 million, or $388,000/unit, for the Harrison, a 75-unit apartment property in Royal Oak, Mich, a suburb of Detroit The Schaumburg, Ill, investor was represented by Income Property Organization in the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mesirow Financial has paid $877 million, or $366,945/unit, for Reserve at Glenview, a 239-unit apartment property in Glenview, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from Broadshore...
The RH Johnson Co has sold Lakeport Commons, a 202,880-square-foot retail center in Sioux City, Iowa, for $275 million, or $13555/unit The Kansas City, Mo, company was represented by JLL Capital Markets The buyer could not be identified Lakeport...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Monument Capital Management has acquired the 192-unit Talus apartment property in Plymouth, Minn The sales price was not known, but the property has been assessed at a value of $323 million, according to Hennepin...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report National monthly rents at apartment properties in August decreased by $1/unit from July to $1,718/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That marked the first time since December 2020 that rents had declined on a...