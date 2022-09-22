Log In or Subscribe to read more
TA Realty has paid $905 million, or $218/sf, for the Green Valley Corporate Park, a recently built industrial complex with 415,107 square feet in Fairfield, Calif, just east of Napa, Calif The three-building property, on a 265-acre site at 4550-4750...
Affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management have paid $301 million, or nearly $115/sf, for International Corporate Park, a recently completed industrial property with 262,200 square feet in Orlando, Fla The property, comprised of two buildings with a...
Kansas City Business Journal Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City has agreed to fully lease 1400K, a 260,000-square-foot office property in Kansas City, Mo The medical insurer is leasing its space, at 1400 Baltimore Ave, from Americo Life Inc,...
WTOL11com NorthPoint Development has broken ground on Toledo Trade Center, a three-building industrial property that will have 853,000 square feet in Toledo, Ohio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a 58-acre site at the...
The Real Deal Dart Enterprises is buying the former AIG headquarters building at 175 Water St in lower Manhattan for $252 million, or $368/sf The Cayman Islands company led by Ken Dart is buying the 684,455-square-foot property from the Vanbarton...
A New York investor group, DK WFNO LLC, has paid $3142 million, or $1,037/sf, for a net-leased Whole Foods supermarket with 30,300 square feet in New Orleans The purchase allowed the group, led by an affiliate of A&R Kalimian, to complete a...
Kingsbarn Realty Capital has paid $1145 million, or $32996/sf, for Green Valley Corporate Center North and South, a six-building office complex with 347,015 square feet in Henderson, Nev The Las Vegas private-equity firm purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Property sales volumes declined in August to $4289 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets, from a revised $5836 billion in July, marking the second straight month of declining sales volumes Monthly sales...
KSDKcom A development group comprised of Concord Hospitality, Homebase Partners, Koplar Properties and Midas Construction has broken ground on the 207-room AC Hotel in downtown Clayton, Mo, about nine miles east of St Louis The 11-story property, at...