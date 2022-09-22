Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Asana Partners has bought the 98,000-square-foot Foundry District mixed-use project in Fort Worth, Texas The Charlotte, NC, company purchased the property from M2G Ventures of Fort Worth in a deal brokered by Cushman &...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co is planning to build the Chase at Wilson Creek apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Dallas developer wants to construct the 17-building complex on the north side of US Highway 380, west of...
WTOL11com NorthPoint Development has broken ground on Toledo Trade Center, a three-building industrial property that will have 853,000 square feet in Toledo, Ohio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a 58-acre site at the...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Forethought Life Insurance Co has provided $6505 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Dobson 2222, a 258-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz Sares Regis Multifamily Funds of Newport Beach,...
A venture of Lowe, FLGA and Davenport Group has negotiated a 99-year lease for a 185-acre development site at 2251 Sherman Ave NW and 2047 9th St NW in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, DC The venture plans to develop a 500-unit apartment...
PCCP LLC has provided $593 million of mortgage financing to facilitate LDK Ventures’ $1185 million, or $395,000/unit, purchase of the 300-unit Integra Peaks at Damonte Ranch apartment property in Reno, Nev The property, which is roughly 75...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report First Foundation Bank has provided $3722 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Ponderosa Ranch, a 272-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz A group of Paradise Valley, Ariz, investors led by Avtar...
KSDKcom A development group comprised of Concord Hospitality, Homebase Partners, Koplar Properties and Midas Construction has broken ground on the 207-room AC Hotel in downtown Clayton, Mo, about nine miles east of St Louis The 11-story property, at...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Cos has proposed building a 25-story office project in West Palm Beach, Fla The building is being planned for a nearly half-acre site at 515 Fern St, next to the 360 South Rosemary St office building...