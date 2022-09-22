Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom A venture of Continental Realty Group and MLG Capital has paid $3275 million, or $292,410/unit, for the 112-unit Skyline apartment property in Durango, Colo The seller was undisclosed The venture assumed the property’s $1414 million...
Portland Business Journal Pacifica Hotels Co has paid $329 million, or $281,196/room, for the 117-room Kimpton Hotel Vintage Portland hotel in Portland, Ore The Aliso Viejo, Calif, hotel owner-operator purchased the property from Pebblebrook Hotel...
Denver Business Journal Phoenix Realty Group has paid $995 million, or $296,130/unit, for Axis at Nine Mile Station, a 336-unit apartment property in Denver The New York real estate firm purchased the seven-story property from Laramar Group, which...
Rentvcom A venture of Sares Regis Group and Caltrain has received approvals to build Hayward Park Transit Oriented Development, a 191-unit apartment property in San Mateo, Calif The venture is building the property at 401 Concar Drive, about 20...
REBusiness Online Ryan Cos has opened Avalyn, a 480-unit apartment property in Chula Vista, Calif, about 20 miles from downtown San Diego The Minneapolis developer broke ground on the property, at 1774 Metro Ave, in August 2020 It has one-, two- and...
Denver Business Journal Cohen Rojas Capital Partners has paid $2125 million, or $312,500/unit, for 757 Grant, a 68-unit apartment property in Denver The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property from LCP Development of Denver The...
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Amberglen, a 326-unit apartment property in Hillsboro, Ore The Atlanta developer is building the property at the intersection of Northeast Eckert Drive and Walker Road, about 12 miles west...
Rentvcom Cairn West has paid $655 million, or $574,561/unit, for the 114-unit BLIS Apartments in Bainbridge Island, Wash The Seattle company purchased the property from Sound West Group, which was represented by Newmark The BLIS, at 747 Hanami Lane...
Vorea Group has placed the Jackson Square mixed-use building in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, on the sales block through RIPCO Real Estate The property, at 23-20 Jackson Ave, is being offered for $65 million It was completed only last...