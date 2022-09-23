Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on a 187,000-square-foot warehouse property at 7012 and 7526 Old Pasco Road in Zephyrhills, Fla Rooker Co of Atlanta is building the industrial property on a speculative basis, meaning a tenant has...
South Florida Business Journal Kusa Hospitality has proposed building a 112-room Home2 Suites hotel in Plantation, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer plans to demolish a 34,709-square-foot retail building that sits on the 29-acre development...
South Florida Business Journal Stiles Corp has filed plans to construct a 325-unit apartment property in Plantation, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer wants to build the property on a 223-acre site at 8201 and 8151 Peters Road The site...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by The Related Group has broken ground on Gallery at West Brickell, a 465-unit apartment project in Miami Miami-Dade County is teaming up with the local developer on the 22-story project, which is being...
Dallas Morning News Asana Partners has bought the 98,000-square-foot Foundry District mixed-use project in Fort Worth, Texas The Charlotte, NC, company purchased the property from M2G Ventures of Fort Worth in a deal brokered by Cushman &...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co is planning to build the Chase at Wilson Creek apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Dallas developer wants to construct the 17-building complex on the north side of US Highway 380, west of...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on Atlantica at Alamo, a 375-unit apartment project in San Antonio’s Far West Side area Sovereign Partners of New York is building the property on 125 acres at 5415 Alamo Parkway It will have four...
WTOL11com NorthPoint Development has broken ground on Toledo Trade Center, a three-building industrial property that will have 853,000 square feet in Toledo, Ohio The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a 58-acre site at the...
A venture of Lowe, FLGA and Davenport Group has negotiated a 99-year lease for a 185-acre development site at 2251 Sherman Ave NW and 2047 9th St NW in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, DC The venture plans to develop a 500-unit apartment...