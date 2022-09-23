Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report ACORE Capital has provided $7942 million of financing to facilitate Western Wealth Capital’s purchase of the 352-unit Villette Apartment Homes in Mesa, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment...
Bring Me The News Fidelis has paid $5025 million, or $11267/sf, for the 446,000-quare-foot HarMar Mall in Roseville, Minn The Bellaire, Texas, real estate company purchased the property from Gateway Washington, a Los Angeles investor group, which...
Commercial Property Executive Novva Data Centers has paid $452 million, or $18344/sf, for Tropical Distribution Center Building IV, a 246,400-square-foot industrial property in Las Vegas The Jordan, Utah, company purchased the property from VanTrust...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $7224 million CMBS loan against the Bellis Fair Mall in northern Washington, near the Canadian border, which was offered at auction last week, is said to have drawn a high bid of $44 million The offer...
The Real Deal Marcus Partners has paid $365 million, or $18250/sf, for 18-20 Harmich Road, a pair of warehouses with 200,000 square feet in South Plainfield, NJ The Boston investment manager bought the property from Role Realty of Point Pleasant...
Stos Partners has sold the 182,275-square-foot industrial building at 159 North San Antonio Ave in Pomona, Calif, for $459 million, or $25182/sf The San Diego investment firm was self-represented in the deal, while the buyer, which could not yet be...
REBusiness Online Partner Apartments has acquired ParkView East, a 121-unit apartment property in Ramsey, Minn, for an undisclosed price Curtis Capital Group, which had acquired it in 2018 for $22 million, sold the property and was represented by...
TA Realty has paid $905 million, or $218/sf, for the Green Valley Corporate Park, a recently built industrial complex with 415,107 square feet in Fairfield, Calif, just east of Napa, Calif The three-building property, on a 265-acre site at 4550-4750...
Affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management have paid $301 million, or nearly $115/sf, for International Corporate Park, a recently completed industrial property with 262,200 square feet in Orlando, Fla The property, comprised of two buildings with a...