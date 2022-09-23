Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bring Me The News Fidelis has paid $5025 million, or $11267/sf, for the 446,000-quare-foot HarMar Mall in Roseville, Minn The Bellaire, Texas, real estate company purchased the property from Gateway Washington, a Los Angeles investor group, which...
Post Road Group has provided $148 million of construction financing for Metro Parc, a proposed 559-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla, which is just outside of Miami The two-building property, on a 326-acre site at 955 East 25th St and 980 East...
Commercial Property Executive Novva Data Centers has paid $452 million, or $18344/sf, for Tropical Distribution Center Building IV, a 246,400-square-foot industrial property in Las Vegas The Jordan, Utah, company purchased the property from VanTrust...
Construction of the 334-unit Modera New Rochelle apartment property in New Rochelle, NY, has been completed and already has 136 units leased The property was constructed my Mill Creek Residential of Boca Raton, Fla, which had started leasing units...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $7224 million CMBS loan against the Bellis Fair Mall in northern Washington, near the Canadian border, which was offered at auction last week, is said to have drawn a high bid of $44 million The offer...
The Real Deal Marcus Partners has paid $365 million, or $18250/sf, for 18-20 Harmich Road, a pair of warehouses with 200,000 square feet in South Plainfield, NJ The Boston investment manager bought the property from Role Realty of Point Pleasant...
Stos Partners has sold the 182,275-square-foot industrial building at 159 North San Antonio Ave in Pomona, Calif, for $459 million, or $25182/sf The San Diego investment firm was self-represented in the deal, while the buyer, which could not yet be...
Facing a near term maturity, and stubbornly low collateral cash flow, the $929 million mortgage against the former 1400 Lakeshore apartment building along Chicago's Gold Coast has transferred to special servicing The financing was provided by Arbor...
REBusiness Online Partner Apartments has acquired ParkView East, a 121-unit apartment property in Ramsey, Minn, for an undisclosed price Curtis Capital Group, which had acquired it in 2018 for $22 million, sold the property and was represented by...