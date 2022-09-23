Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $7224 million CMBS loan against the Bellis Fair Mall in northern Washington, near the Canadian border, which was offered at auction last week, is said to have drawn a high bid of $44 million The offer...
Stos Partners has sold the 182,275-square-foot industrial building at 159 North San Antonio Ave in Pomona, Calif, for $459 million, or $25182/sf The San Diego investment firm was self-represented in the deal, while the buyer, which could not yet be...
REBusiness Online Partner Apartments has acquired ParkView East, a 121-unit apartment property in Ramsey, Minn, for an undisclosed price Curtis Capital Group, which had acquired it in 2018 for $22 million, sold the property and was represented by...
TA Realty has paid $905 million, or $218/sf, for the Green Valley Corporate Park, a recently built industrial complex with 415,107 square feet in Fairfield, Calif, just east of Napa, Calif The three-building property, on a 265-acre site at 4550-4750...
Affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management have paid $301 million, or nearly $115/sf, for International Corporate Park, a recently completed industrial property with 262,200 square feet in Orlando, Fla The property, comprised of two buildings with a...
Cleveland Business Journal A group of Brooklyn, NY, investors has acquired the 164-unit Barrington Place Apartments in Westlake, Ohio, about 15 miles west of Cleveland The investor group, led by Moses Mizrahi, a New York real estate investor,...
The Real Deal Dart Enterprises is buying the former AIG headquarters building at 175 Water St in lower Manhattan for $252 million, or $368/sf The Cayman Islands company led by Ken Dart is buying the 684,455-square-foot property from the Vanbarton...
A venture of Lowe, FLGA and Davenport Group has negotiated a 99-year lease for a 185-acre development site at 2251 Sherman Ave NW and 2047 9th St NW in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, DC The venture plans to develop a 500-unit apartment...
A New York investor group, DK WFNO LLC, has paid $3142 million, or $1,037/sf, for a net-leased Whole Foods supermarket with 30,300 square feet in New Orleans The purchase allowed the group, led by an affiliate of A&R Kalimian, to complete a...