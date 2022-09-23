Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bring Me The News Fidelis has paid $5025 million, or $11267/sf, for the 446,000-quare-foot HarMar Mall in Roseville, Minn The Bellaire, Texas, real estate company purchased the property from Gateway Washington, a Los Angeles investor group, which...
Post Road Group has provided $148 million of construction financing for Metro Parc, a proposed 559-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla, which is just outside of Miami The two-building property, on a 326-acre site at 955 East 25th St and 980 East...
Charlotte Business Journal An investor group that includes Canvas Residential has bought a 35-acre development site at 2802 Lane St in Kannapolis, NC, for a planned 266-unit apartment property The property would have one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on a 187,000-square-foot warehouse property at 7012 and 7526 Old Pasco Road in Zephyrhills, Fla Rooker Co of Atlanta is building the industrial property on a speculative basis, meaning a tenant has...
South Florida Business Journal Kusa Hospitality has proposed building a 112-room Home2 Suites hotel in Plantation, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer plans to demolish a 34,709-square-foot retail building that sits on the 29-acre development...
South Florida Business Journal Stiles Corp has filed plans to construct a 325-unit apartment property in Plantation, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer wants to build the property on a 223-acre site at 8201 and 8151 Peters Road The site...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by The Related Group has broken ground on Gallery at West Brickell, a 465-unit apartment project in Miami Miami-Dade County is teaming up with the local developer on the 22-story project, which is being...
REBusiness Online Partner Apartments has acquired ParkView East, a 121-unit apartment property in Ramsey, Minn, for an undisclosed price Curtis Capital Group, which had acquired it in 2018 for $22 million, sold the property and was represented by...
Cleveland Business Journal A group of Brooklyn, NY, investors has acquired the 164-unit Barrington Place Apartments in Westlake, Ohio, about 15 miles west of Cleveland The investor group, led by Moses Mizrahi, a New York real estate investor,...