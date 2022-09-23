Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $7224 million CMBS loan against the Bellis Fair Mall in northern Washington, near the Canadian border, which was offered at auction last week, is said to have drawn a high bid of $44 million The offer...
The Real Deal Marcus Partners has paid $365 million, or $18250/sf, for 18-20 Harmich Road, a pair of warehouses with 200,000 square feet in South Plainfield, NJ The Boston investment manager bought the property from Role Realty of Point Pleasant...
REBusiness Online Partner Apartments has acquired ParkView East, a 121-unit apartment property in Ramsey, Minn, for an undisclosed price Curtis Capital Group, which had acquired it in 2018 for $22 million, sold the property and was represented by...
TA Realty has paid $905 million, or $218/sf, for the Green Valley Corporate Park, a recently built industrial complex with 415,107 square feet in Fairfield, Calif, just east of Napa, Calif The three-building property, on a 265-acre site at 4550-4750...
Affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management have paid $301 million, or nearly $115/sf, for International Corporate Park, a recently completed industrial property with 262,200 square feet in Orlando, Fla The property, comprised of two buildings with a...
Cleveland Business Journal A group of Brooklyn, NY, investors has acquired the 164-unit Barrington Place Apartments in Westlake, Ohio, about 15 miles west of Cleveland The investor group, led by Moses Mizrahi, a New York real estate investor,...
The Real Deal Dart Enterprises is buying the former AIG headquarters building at 175 Water St in lower Manhattan for $252 million, or $368/sf The Cayman Islands company led by Ken Dart is buying the 684,455-square-foot property from the Vanbarton...
A New York investor group, DK WFNO LLC, has paid $3142 million, or $1,037/sf, for a net-leased Whole Foods supermarket with 30,300 square feet in New Orleans The purchase allowed the group, led by an affiliate of A&R Kalimian, to complete a...
Kingsbarn Realty Capital has paid $1145 million, or $32996/sf, for Green Valley Corporate Center North and South, a six-building office complex with 347,015 square feet in Henderson, Nev The Las Vegas private-equity firm purchased the property from...