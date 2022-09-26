Log In or Subscribe to read more
Blue Owl Capital, which last year had acquired net-lease specialist Oak Street Real Estate Capital, has launched an open-end fund that targets investments in net-leased properties Shares in the fund will be distributed initially through Morgan...
West Valley Properties Inc has paid $531 million, or $35561/unit, for Reserve at San Tan, a 149,321-square-foot office property in Gilbert, Ariz The Los Altos, Calif, investor purchased the property from Orsett Properties of Phoenix, in a deal...
Northwestern Mutual has provided $124 million of financing to facilitate IDS Real Estate Group’s purchase of the 117 million-square-foot industrial property at 14950 Meridian Parkway in Riverside, Calif The Los Angeles developer acquired the...
AZ Big Media Echo Real Estate Capital Inc has broken ground for Echo Park 303, a two-building industrial property with a total of 676,336 square feet in Glendale, Ariz The Chicago developer is building the property at 10001 North Reems Road, about...
REBusiness Online HUBB NYC has paid $40 million, or $634,921/unit, for the 63-unit apartment building at 223 Fourth Ave in the Park Slope area of Brooklyn, NY The New York apartment owner and operator bought the 13-story building, which includes...
DCG Fulfillment has agreed to lease 306,412 square feet of industrial space at the Lathrop Gateway industrial complex in the northern California city of Lathrop, Calif The logistics company was represented in the deal by Newmark The property was...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report ACORE Capital has provided $7942 million of financing to facilitate Western Wealth Capital’s purchase of the 352-unit Villette Apartment Homes in Mesa, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment...
Bring Me The News Fidelis has paid $5025 million, or $11267/sf, for the 446,000-quare-foot HarMar Mall in Roseville, Minn The Bellaire, Texas, real estate company purchased the property from Gateway Washington, a Los Angeles investor group, which...
Commercial Property Executive Novva Data Centers has paid $452 million, or $18344/sf, for Tropical Distribution Center Building IV, a 246,400-square-foot industrial property in Las Vegas The Jordan, Utah, company purchased the property from VanTrust...