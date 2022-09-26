Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online HUBB NYC has paid $40 million, or $634,921/unit, for the 63-unit apartment building at 223 Fourth Ave in the Park Slope area of Brooklyn, NY The New York apartment owner and operator bought the 13-story building, which includes...
Construction of the 334-unit Modera New Rochelle apartment property in New Rochelle, NY, has been completed and already has 136 units leased The property was constructed my Mill Creek Residential of Boca Raton, Fla, which had started leasing units...
The Real Deal Dart Enterprises is buying the former AIG headquarters building at 175 Water St in lower Manhattan for $252 million, or $368/sf The Cayman Islands company led by Ken Dart is buying the 684,455-square-foot property from the Vanbarton...
The Real Deal A venture of Corner Street Capital and Highpoint Property Group has acquired a 17-building apartment portfolio in Brooklyn and Queens, NY, for $167 million, or $927,778/unit Developer Joel Schwarz sold the buildings, with 180 units in...
Crain’s New York Business AlleyCorp, a venture capital firm, has purchased the 32,200-square-foot manufacturing building at 368 Broome St in the Little Italy section of Manhattan for $41 million, or $1,273/sf The sellers were Continental...
REBusiness Online Ullico Inc has provided $150 million of financing to construct Amaya, a 475-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The property is being developed at 21 Cushman Ave, within the 162 million-square-foot former...
New York YIMBY A&R Properties is constructing a 25-unit apartment building at 20 East 110th St in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The eight-story property, at the corner of Madison Avenue and Tito Puente Way, will include 3,000 square feet...
Multi-Housing News Hawkins Way Capital has purchased the Edge at College Hill, a 247-unit student-housing property in Providence, RI Vision Properties of Conshohocken, Pa, was the seller The sales price was not disclosed Hawkins Way, of Los Angeles,...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Arrowpoint Properties has purchased ReNew Tatnuck Square, a 120-unit apartment complex in Worchester, Mass, for $267 million, or $225,550/unit The five-building property, at 13 Brookside Ave, was sold by an...