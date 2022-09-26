Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Francisco Business Times An affiliate of Magna Hospitality has paid $21 million, or $182,608/room, for the 115-room Wingate by Wyndham San Jose The Warwick, RI, investment firm purchased the San Jose, Calif, property, at 5190 Cherry Ave, from...
West Valley Properties Inc has paid $531 million, or $35561/unit, for Reserve at San Tan, a 149,321-square-foot office property in Gilbert, Ariz The Los Altos, Calif, investor purchased the property from Orsett Properties of Phoenix, in a deal...
Northwestern Mutual has provided $124 million of financing to facilitate IDS Real Estate Group’s purchase of the 117 million-square-foot industrial property at 14950 Meridian Parkway in Riverside, Calif The Los Angeles developer acquired the...
REBusiness Online HUBB NYC has paid $40 million, or $634,921/unit, for the 63-unit apartment building at 223 Fourth Ave in the Park Slope area of Brooklyn, NY The New York apartment owner and operator bought the 13-story building, which includes...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report ACORE Capital has provided $7942 million of financing to facilitate Western Wealth Capital’s purchase of the 352-unit Villette Apartment Homes in Mesa, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment...
Bring Me The News Fidelis has paid $5025 million, or $11267/sf, for the 446,000-quare-foot HarMar Mall in Roseville, Minn The Bellaire, Texas, real estate company purchased the property from Gateway Washington, a Los Angeles investor group, which...
Commercial Property Executive Novva Data Centers has paid $452 million, or $18344/sf, for Tropical Distribution Center Building IV, a 246,400-square-foot industrial property in Las Vegas The Jordan, Utah, company purchased the property from VanTrust...
Construction of the 334-unit Modera New Rochelle apartment property in New Rochelle, NY, has been completed and already has 136 units leased The property was constructed my Mill Creek Residential of Boca Raton, Fla, which had started leasing units...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $7224 million CMBS loan against the Bellis Fair Mall in northern Washington, near the Canadian border, which was offered at auction last week, is said to have drawn a high bid of $44 million The offer...