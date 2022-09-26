Log In or Subscribe to read more
DCG Fulfillment has agreed to lease 306,412 square feet of industrial space at the Lathrop Gateway industrial complex in the northern California city of Lathrop, Calif The logistics company was represented in the deal by Newmark The property was...
Kansas City Business Journal Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City has agreed to fully lease 1400K, a 260,000-square-foot office property in Kansas City, Mo The medical insurer is leasing its space, at 1400 Baltimore Ave, from Americo Life Inc,...
Houston Business Journal EOG Resources Inc has renewed its lease for 374,000 square feet at Heritage Plaza, a 18 million-square-foot office building in downtown Houston The energy company has been occupying space at the 52-story property since 2007...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report National monthly rents at apartment properties in August decreased by $1/unit from July to $1,718/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That marked the first time since December 2020 that rents had declined on a...
Thrive Foods has agreed to fully lease the 340,623-square-foot industrial property at 9141 South 13th St in Oak Creek, Wis The manufacturer of freeze-dried products was represented by Newmark, while the landlord was represented by Frontline...
Chicago Business Journal Bulldog Cartage has agreed to fully lease the 78,161-square-foot industrial property at 1549 Glenlake Ave in Itasca, Ill, about 27 miles west of Chicago The storage and shipping company was represented by Brown Commercial...
Dallas Morning News Comerica Inc is leasing about 100,000 square feet of office space at a building that’s under construction in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas bank will lease the top three floors of the 11-story building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that is available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district has increased to 64 million square feet so far this quarter from 62 million sf in the second quarter,...
Commercial Property Executive Collectors Universe has renewed and expanded its lease at Pacific Center, a 392,879-square-foot office property in Santa Ana, Calif The authentication servicer will now occupy 286,636 sf, up from the 184,636 sf it...