Commercial Property Executive Orton Development has paid $35 million, or $25092/sf, for Perimeter Center, a 139,486-square-foot retail center in Dublin, Ohio The Emeryville, Calif, company purchased the property as part of a 1031 tax exchange from...
REJournals United Properties has broken ground for Ellie, a 239-unit apartment property in Eden Prairie, Minn The Minneapolis developer is building the property at the intersection of Lincoln Lane and Eden Prairie Road, about 18 miles southwest of...
AZ Big Media Echo Real Estate Capital Inc has broken ground for Echo Park 303, a two-building industrial property with a total of 676,336 square feet in Glendale, Ariz The Chicago developer is building the property at 10001 North Reems Road, about...
DCG Fulfillment has agreed to lease 306,412 square feet of industrial space at the Lathrop Gateway industrial complex in the northern California city of Lathrop, Calif The logistics company was represented in the deal by Newmark The property was...
Bring Me The News Fidelis has paid $5025 million, or $11267/sf, for the 446,000-quare-foot HarMar Mall in Roseville, Minn The Bellaire, Texas, real estate company purchased the property from Gateway Washington, a Los Angeles investor group, which...
Post Road Group has provided $148 million of construction financing for Metro Parc, a proposed 559-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla, which is just outside of Miami The two-building property, on a 326-acre site at 955 East 25th St and 980 East...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay is planning a 349-unit apartment property at 2031-2033 North Kingsbury Ave in Chicago The property would be near the local developer’s Lincoln Yards development, a $6 billion mixed-use project that will...
Charlotte Business Journal An investor group that includes Canvas Residential has bought a 35-acre development site at 2802 Lane St in Kannapolis, NC, for a planned 266-unit apartment property The property would have one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on a 187,000-square-foot warehouse property at 7012 and 7526 Old Pasco Road in Zephyrhills, Fla Rooker Co of Atlanta is building the industrial property on a speculative basis, meaning a tenant has...