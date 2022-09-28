Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Cadence Bank has provided $5252 million of construction financing for the development of the Caroline at Golden Glades apartment project in Miami Morgan Group recently broke ground on the 236-unit property, which is...
Charlotte Business Journal Insite Properties is acquiring 236 acres in Kannapolis, NC, on which it plans to build a $500 million mixed-use development The Charlotte, NC, company bought the acreage from Castle & Cook, a Kannapolis developer Plans...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Allied Group Holdings is developing the 400-unit Marina Club Apartments in St Petersburg, Fla The company is building the project near the Skyway Marina, overlooking Boca Ciega Bay Plans call for a mix of one- and...
South Florida Business Journal Sonny’s Enterprises has signed a 10-year lease to fully occupy a 201,000-square-foot warehouse that’s being built in Tamarac, Fla The property will serve as the headquarters and distribution facility for...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Developer and Baron Property Group is building a 559-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla The venture lined up a $148 million construction loan from Post Road Group HKS Real Estate Advisors and...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential has filed plans to bring more apartments to the Brickmann Ranch development in suburban Dallas The Dallas developer wants to build 82 units in two- and three-story townhomes at Coit Road and Eldorado...
Dallas Morning News Work is expected to start in January on the Malloy Bridge residential property in Seagoville, Texas, about 20 miles southeast of Dallas KRR Construction of Duncanville, Texas, is building the property at 108 South US Highway 175,...
The Real Deal FSA Capital has filed plans to build a 173,000-square-foot mixed-use property at 133-09 37th Ave in the Flushing section of Queens, NY The New York developer wants to construct 102 apartment units and 101,400 sf of commercial space in...
Commercial Observer Watchdog group Housing Rights Initiative has filed suit against Tishman Speyer Properties, alleging the New York company, which owns the Jackson Park apartment complex in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, had violated...