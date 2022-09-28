Log In or Subscribe to read more
Gelt Inc has paid $76 million, or $510,067/unit, for Avalon Studio 4121, a 149-unit apartment property in the Studio City area of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor bought the property, at 4121 Radford Ave, from AvalonBay Communities Inc, which...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Opterra Capital has bought the 96-room Hilton Garden Inn Miami South Beach for $28 million, or about $291,667/room The Boca Raton, Fla, company purchased the hotel from Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md...
South Florida Business Journal Cadence Bank has provided $5252 million of construction financing for the development of the Caroline at Golden Glades apartment project in Miami Morgan Group recently broke ground on the 236-unit property, which is...
Charlotte Business Journal Insite Properties is acquiring 236 acres in Kannapolis, NC, on which it plans to build a $500 million mixed-use development The Charlotte, NC, company bought the acreage from Castle & Cook, a Kannapolis developer Plans...
Welcome Group Inc has paid $49 million, or $342,657/room, for the 143-room Hyatt Place hotel just outside of Los Angeles International Airport in El Segundo, Calif The local hotel owner purchased the property from Washington Holdings of Seattle in a...
REBusiness Online Synergy Construction Group LLC has acquired a 217,887-square-foot retail property at 203 Yorktown Center in Lombard, Ill The sales price could not yet be learned The Chicago real estate firm purchased the property from a limited...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Allied Group Holdings is developing the 400-unit Marina Club Apartments in St Petersburg, Fla The company is building the project near the Skyway Marina, overlooking Boca Ciega Bay Plans call for a mix of one- and...
South Florida Business Journal Sonny’s Enterprises has signed a 10-year lease to fully occupy a 201,000-square-foot warehouse that’s being built in Tamarac, Fla The property will serve as the headquarters and distribution facility for...
South Florida Business Journal Moto Capital Group has sold the 81-room Balfour Hotel in Miami’s South Beach area for $3925 million, or about $484,568/room The Miami company sold the property to Catalyst Capital Group of Toronto, which used $20...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Developer and Baron Property Group is building a 559-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla The venture lined up a $148 million construction loan from Post Road Group HKS Real Estate Advisors and...