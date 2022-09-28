Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Opterra Capital has bought the 96-room Hilton Garden Inn Miami South Beach for $28 million, or about $291,667/room The Boca Raton, Fla, company purchased the hotel from Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md...
Charlotte Business Journal Insite Properties is acquiring 236 acres in Kannapolis, NC, on which it plans to build a $500 million mixed-use development The Charlotte, NC, company bought the acreage from Castle & Cook, a Kannapolis developer Plans...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Allied Group Holdings is developing the 400-unit Marina Club Apartments in St Petersburg, Fla The company is building the project near the Skyway Marina, overlooking Boca Ciega Bay Plans call for a mix of one- and...
South Florida Business Journal Sonny’s Enterprises has signed a 10-year lease to fully occupy a 201,000-square-foot warehouse that’s being built in Tamarac, Fla The property will serve as the headquarters and distribution facility for...
South Florida Business Journal Moto Capital Group has sold the 81-room Balfour Hotel in Miami’s South Beach area for $3925 million, or about $484,568/room The Miami company sold the property to Catalyst Capital Group of Toronto, which used $20...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Developer and Baron Property Group is building a 559-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla The venture lined up a $148 million construction loan from Post Road Group HKS Real Estate Advisors and...
South Florida Business Journal TPA Group has lined up $5476 million of construction financing for a 555,000-square-foot industrial project in Jupiter, Fla Valley National Bank was the lender TPA, an Atlanta developer, is building the warehouse on...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Sherman Associates has bought the Hotel Zamora, a 72-room property in St Pete Beach, Fla, for $3465 million, or $481,250/room Zamora Hospitality Group sold the hotel, at 3701 Gulf Road, which it had bought...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential has filed plans to bring more apartments to the Brickmann Ranch development in suburban Dallas The Dallas developer wants to build 82 units in two- and three-story townhomes at Coit Road and Eldorado...