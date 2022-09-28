Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Orton Development has paid $35 million, or $25092/sf, for Perimeter Center, a 139,486-square-foot retail center in Dublin, Ohio The Emeryville, Calif, company purchased the property as part of a 1031 tax exchange from...
Blue Owl Capital, which last year had acquired net-lease specialist Oak Street Real Estate Capital, has launched an open-end fund that targets investments in net-leased properties Shares in the fund will be distributed initially through Morgan...
San Francisco Business Times An affiliate of Magna Hospitality has paid $21 million, or $182,608/room, for the 115-room Wingate by Wyndham San Jose The Warwick, RI, investment firm purchased the San Jose, Calif, property, at 5190 Cherry Ave, from...
West Valley Properties Inc has paid $531 million, or $35561/unit, for Reserve at San Tan, a 149,321-square-foot office property in Gilbert, Ariz The Los Altos, Calif, investor purchased the property from Orsett Properties of Phoenix, in a deal...
Northwestern Mutual has provided $124 million of financing to facilitate IDS Real Estate Group’s purchase of the 117 million-square-foot industrial property at 14950 Meridian Parkway in Riverside, Calif The Los Angeles developer acquired the...
REBusiness Online HUBB NYC has paid $40 million, or $634,921/unit, for the 63-unit apartment building at 223 Fourth Ave in the Park Slope area of Brooklyn, NY The New York apartment owner and operator bought the 13-story building, which includes...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBL & Associates Properties Inc has negotiated four-year term extensions for a pair of CMBS loans with a balance of $15825 million against shopping malls it owns in suburban Atlanta and Charleston, SC...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report ACORE Capital has provided $7942 million of financing to facilitate Western Wealth Capital’s purchase of the 352-unit Villette Apartment Homes in Mesa, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment...
Bring Me The News Fidelis has paid $5025 million, or $11267/sf, for the 446,000-quare-foot HarMar Mall in Roseville, Minn The Bellaire, Texas, real estate company purchased the property from Gateway Washington, a Los Angeles investor group, which...