South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Opterra Capital has bought the 96-room Hilton Garden Inn Miami South Beach for $28 million, or about $291,667/room The Boca Raton, Fla, company purchased the hotel from Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Developer and Baron Property Group is building a 559-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla The venture lined up a $148 million construction loan from Post Road Group HKS Real Estate Advisors and...
South Florida Business Journal TPA Group has lined up $5476 million of construction financing for a 555,000-square-foot industrial project in Jupiter, Fla Valley National Bank was the lender TPA, an Atlanta developer, is building the warehouse on...
MSD Capital has provided $1022 million of financing for the construction of Saint Grand, a 248-unit apartment property in Chicago The property is being developed by Mavrek Development, GW Properties, Luxury Living Chicago Realty and Double Eagle...
A fund managed by CBRE Investment Management has provided $452 million of financing against Synergy Medical Center, a 104,000-square-foot medical-office building in Englewood, Colo The loan was arranged by Newmark and has a three-year term, but can...
Commercial Property Executive Orton Development has paid $35 million, or $25092/sf, for Perimeter Center, a 139,486-square-foot retail center in Dublin, Ohio The Emeryville, Calif, company purchased the property as part of a 1031 tax exchange from...
A venture of Linden Property Group and Navy Squared Partners has paid $32 million, or $125,000/unit, for the 256-unit Village at Stoneybrook apartment complex in Newport News, Va The venture bought the 48-year-old property, at 400 Cox Landing, from...
Northwestern Mutual has provided $124 million of financing to facilitate IDS Real Estate Group’s purchase of the 117 million-square-foot industrial property at 14950 Meridian Parkway in Riverside, Calif The Los Angeles developer acquired the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBL & Associates Properties Inc has negotiated four-year term extensions for a pair of CMBS loans with a balance of $15825 million against shopping malls it owns in suburban Atlanta and Charleston, SC...