Multi-Housing News Five Star Bank has provided $495 million of financing for the second phase of the GrandeVille at Malta apartment project in Malta, NY, about 25 miles north of Albany, NY LeCesse Development is the project’s developer It will...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Champion Partners and Cresset Partners is building Tradepoint 45 West, an industrial building with more than 135 million square feet along Sunrise Road in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Hanover Co and GID Investment Advisers is building Hanover Turtle Creek, a 341-unit apartment complex in Dallas The property will be built on the site of the Turtle Creek Gardens condominiums, at 2525 Trutle Creek...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners is starting construction in December on the second phase of its Parkwood office park in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The local developer already has lined up a tenant for the four-story building, as SFMG...
Dallas Morning News Prologis will start construction early next year on the first two buildings at its Prologis Atlantic Station industrial development in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The two buildings, each of which with 270,500 square feet,...
South Florida Business Journal Cadence Bank has provided $5252 million of construction financing for the development of the Caroline at Golden Glades apartment project in Miami Morgan Group recently broke ground on the 236-unit property, which is...
Charlotte Business Journal Insite Properties is acquiring 236 acres in Kannapolis, NC, on which it plans to build a $500 million mixed-use development The Charlotte, NC, company bought the acreage from Castle & Cook, a Kannapolis developer Plans...
REBusiness Online Synergy Construction Group LLC has acquired a 217,887-square-foot retail property at 203 Yorktown Center in Lombard, Ill The sales price could not yet be learned The Chicago real estate firm purchased the property from a limited...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Allied Group Holdings is developing the 400-unit Marina Club Apartments in St Petersburg, Fla The company is building the project near the Skyway Marina, overlooking Boca Ciega Bay Plans call for a mix of one- and...