REBusiness Online Trilogy Real Estate Group has broken ground on the second phase of Hallon in Hopkins, a 770-unit apartment property in Hopkins, Minn The Chicago investment firm is building the property at the northwest corner of Excelsior...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Champion Partners and Cresset Partners is building Tradepoint 45 West, an industrial building with more than 135 million square feet along Sunrise Road in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Hanover Co and GID Investment Advisers is building Hanover Turtle Creek, a 341-unit apartment complex in Dallas The property will be built on the site of the Turtle Creek Gardens condominiums, at 2525 Trutle Creek...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners is starting construction in December on the second phase of its Parkwood office park in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The local developer already has lined up a tenant for the four-story building, as SFMG...
Dallas Morning News Prologis will start construction early next year on the first two buildings at its Prologis Atlantic Station industrial development in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The two buildings, each of which with 270,500 square feet,...
Commercial Property Executive Greystone has provided $613 million of Fannie Mae financing against Kinect @ Lynnwood, a 239-unit apartment property in Lynnwood, Wash Cushman & Wakefield arranged the 10-year loan, which pays a fixed coupon and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $2986 million of Freddie Mac financing against Fontenelle Hills, a 339-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Neb, which is just outside of Omaha, Neb The 15-year loan that Northmarq, a...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Opterra Capital has bought the 96-room Hilton Garden Inn Miami South Beach for $28 million, or about $291,667/room The Boca Raton, Fla, company purchased the hotel from Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md...
South Florida Business Journal Cadence Bank has provided $5252 million of construction financing for the development of the Caroline at Golden Glades apartment project in Miami Morgan Group recently broke ground on the 236-unit property, which is...