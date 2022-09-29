Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Five Star Bank has provided $495 million of financing for the second phase of the GrandeVille at Malta apartment project in Malta, NY, about 25 miles north of Albany, NY LeCesse Development is the project’s developer It will...
Commercial Property Executive Greystone has provided $613 million of Fannie Mae financing against Kinect @ Lynnwood, a 239-unit apartment property in Lynnwood, Wash Cushman & Wakefield arranged the 10-year loan, which pays a fixed coupon and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Opterra Capital has bought the 96-room Hilton Garden Inn Miami South Beach for $28 million, or about $291,667/room The Boca Raton, Fla, company purchased the hotel from Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of MG Developer and Baron Property Group is building a 559-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla The venture lined up a $148 million construction loan from Post Road Group HKS Real Estate Advisors and...
South Florida Business Journal TPA Group has lined up $5476 million of construction financing for a 555,000-square-foot industrial project in Jupiter, Fla Valley National Bank was the lender TPA, an Atlanta developer, is building the warehouse on...
PCCP LLC has provided $72 million of mortgage financing to help fund Fort Capital’s purchase of a portfolio of seven industrial properties with 23 buildings totaling 711,399 square feet in Houston The financing includes proceeds that Fort...
MSD Partners has provided $1022 million of financing for the construction of Saint Grand, a 248-unit apartment property in Chicago The property is being developed by Mavrek Development, GW Properties, Luxury Living Chicago Realty and Double Eagle...
A fund managed by CBRE Investment Management has provided $452 million of financing against Synergy Medical Center, a 104,000-square-foot medical-office building in Englewood, Colo The loan was arranged by Newmark and has a three-year term, but can...
Commercial Property Executive Orton Development has paid $35 million, or $25092/sf, for Perimeter Center, a 139,486-square-foot retail center in Dublin, Ohio The Emeryville, Calif, company purchased the property as part of a 1031 tax exchange from...