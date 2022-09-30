Log In or Subscribe to read more
Northmarq has provided $389 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Element by Watermark, a 276-unit apartment complex in Kansas City, Mo Timberland Partners of Minneapolis purchased the property from its developer, Thompson...
Dallas Morning News The buzz is Highwoods Properties is in talks to buy the 536,000-square-foot McKinney & Olive office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Raleigh, NC, REIT would be buying the 20-story property from its developer,...
Charlotte Business Journal Flagship Healthcare Properties has paid $1425 million, or about $19817/sf, for a two-building medical office property in Cary, NC Alex Brown Realty sold the property, which sits on 543 acres at 101 and 105 SW Cary Parkway...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Noble Investment Group has bought two nearby hotels in Raleigh, NC, for $863 million The Atlanta hotel investor purchased the properties from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority The properties are the Renaissance Raleigh...
Crain’s Chicago Business Waterton has agreed to pay $170 million, or $342,741/unit, for Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago The local investment firm is buying the 34-story property from its developer, Wood Partners of...
Commercial Observer New York’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development has provided $40 million of financing, while Citigroup has provided $33 million for the construction of a 147-unit affordable- and shelter-housing property in...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cochise Capital has bought the 58-unit Cordova Arms apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $195 million, or about $336,297/unit The Los Angeles company bought the complex from a company managed...
New York Post Kastle System might be significantly underestimating the actual occupancy rate of office buildings in New York City The Falls Church, Va, company, which installs security systems in office properties, gauges occupancy by tallying card...
The Registry KF Properties Inc has paid $119 million, or $210,619/unit, for the Eleven Hundred, a 565-unit apartment property in Sacramento, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, company purchased the property from OpenPath Investments, which had acquired...