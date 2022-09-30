Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News ITS Logistics has agreed to lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property that’s currently under construction in North Fort Worth, Texas The building that the Reno, Nev, logistics firm is leasing will be part of the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Waterton has agreed to pay $170 million, or $342,741/unit, for Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago The local investment firm is buying the 34-story property from its developer, Wood Partners of...
New York Post Kastle System might be significantly underestimating the actual occupancy rate of office buildings in New York City The Falls Church, Va, company, which installs security systems in office properties, gauges occupancy by tallying card...
Franklin Templeton Inc has signed a 15-year lease for 347,474 square feet at One Madison Ave, bringing the office building to 55 percent occupancy The lease follows a 328,000-sf agreement that IBM Corp had inked earlier this year A group led by SL...
The Real Deal DE Shaw has agreed to lease 283,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a 214 million-sf office building that’s under construction in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The investment manager is taking eight of the...
REBusiness Online Trilogy Real Estate Group has broken ground on the second phase of Hallon in Hopkins, a 770-unit apartment property in Hopkins, Minn The Chicago investment firm is building the property at the northwest corner of Excelsior...
REBusiness Online Synergy Construction Group LLC has acquired a 217,887-square-foot retail property at 203 Yorktown Center in Lombard, Ill The sales price could not yet be learned The Chicago real estate firm purchased the property from a limited...
Commercial Observer Watchdog group Housing Rights Initiative has filed suit against Tishman Speyer Properties, alleging the New York company, which owns the Jackson Park apartment complex in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, had violated...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Partner Apartments has paid $29 million, or $239,669/unit, for ParkView East, a 121-unit apartment property in Ramsey, Minn, about 25 miles south of Minneapolis The Edina, Minn, company acquired the property...