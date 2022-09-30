Log In or Subscribe to read more
Northmarq has provided $389 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Element by Watermark, a 276-unit apartment complex in Kansas City, Mo Timberland Partners of Minneapolis purchased the property from its developer, Thompson...
Dallas Morning News The buzz is Highwoods Properties is in talks to buy the 536,000-square-foot McKinney & Olive office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Raleigh, NC, REIT would be buying the 20-story property from its developer,...
REBusiness Online Brady Sullivan Properties has paid $291 million, or $151,562/unit, for White Cliffs at Dover, a 192-unit apartment property in Dover, NH The Manchester, NH, company bought the garden-style complex from an unidentified seller in a...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Barron Colliers Cos and Imminent Ventures has broken ground on a 563,451-square-foot industrial property in Bradenton, Fla The property, dubbed Manatee County Logistics Center, is being built at 44th Avenue...
Charlotte Business Journal Flagship Healthcare Properties has paid $1425 million, or about $19817/sf, for a two-building medical office property in Cary, NC Alex Brown Realty sold the property, which sits on 543 acres at 101 and 105 SW Cary Parkway...
Crain’s Chicago Business Waterton has agreed to pay $170 million, or $342,741/unit, for Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago The local investment firm is buying the 34-story property from its developer, Wood Partners of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cochise Capital has bought the 58-unit Cordova Arms apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $195 million, or about $336,297/unit The Los Angeles company bought the complex from a company managed...
The Registry KF Properties Inc has paid $119 million, or $210,619/unit, for the Eleven Hundred, a 565-unit apartment property in Sacramento, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, company purchased the property from OpenPath Investments, which had acquired...
Multi-Housing News A group of investors comprised of Security Properties, Hearthstone Foundation and Pacific Life Insurance Co has paid $236 million, or $200,000/unit, for Monte Vista Senior Apartments, a 118-unit seniors-housing property in San...