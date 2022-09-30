Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News ITS Logistics has agreed to lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property that’s currently under construction in North Fort Worth, Texas The building that the Reno, Nev, logistics firm is leasing will be part of the...
REJournalscom ML Realty Partners has secured two tenants to fully pre-lease its two-building industrial development with 604,616 square feet at 1401 and 1301 Devon Ave in Bensenville, Ill DSV Air & Sea Inc agreed to lease a 307,378-sf building...
New York Post Kastle System might be significantly underestimating the actual occupancy rate of office buildings in New York City The Falls Church, Va, company, which installs security systems in office properties, gauges occupancy by tallying card...
The Real Deal DE Shaw has agreed to lease 283,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a 214 million-sf office building that’s under construction in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The investment manager is taking eight of the...
Commercial Observer Watchdog group Housing Rights Initiative has filed suit against Tishman Speyer Properties, alleging the New York company, which owns the Jackson Park apartment complex in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, had violated...
Cleveland's office market reported 4,570 square feet of positive absorption in the second quarter, according to Newmark While that's a relatively small number, the quarter marks the third straight period of positive absorption in the...
Law firm O’Melveny & Myers LLP has signed a 15-year lease for 142,000 square feet at 1301 Avenue of the Americas, where it will replace Credit Agricole, whose existing lease matures in February The law firm will occupy the 17th through...
DCG Fulfillment has agreed to lease 306,412 square feet of industrial space at the Lathrop Gateway industrial complex in the northern California city of Lathrop, Calif The logistics company was represented in the deal by Newmark The property was...
Kansas City Business Journal Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City has agreed to fully lease 1400K, a 260,000-square-foot office property in Kansas City, Mo The medical insurer is leasing its space, at 1400 Baltimore Ave, from Americo Life Inc,...