Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Ground is breaking in January on a pair of office buildings totaling more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Primera Cos is developing the buildings as part of its Towne Square office property at the...
AZ Big Media Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Avondale, a 360-unit apartment property in Avondale, Ariz The Atlanta developer is building the property at the northwest corner of Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street, about 15 miles west of...
Charlotte Business Journal Flagship Healthcare Properties has paid $1425 million, or about $19817/sf, for a two-building medical office property in Cary, NC Alex Brown Realty sold the property, which sits on 543 acres at 101 and 105 SW Cary Parkway...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Noble Investment Group has bought two nearby hotels in Raleigh, NC, for $863 million The Atlanta hotel investor purchased the properties from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority The properties are the Renaissance Raleigh...
Commercial Observer New York’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development has provided $40 million of financing, while Citigroup has provided $33 million for the construction of a 147-unit affordable- and shelter-housing property in...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cochise Capital has bought the 58-unit Cordova Arms apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $195 million, or about $336,297/unit The Los Angeles company bought the complex from a company managed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Municipalities this year through August have issued permits for the construction of 504 million apartment units That number comes close to the 57 million permits that were issued during the entirety of...
Commercial Property Executive DataBank has completed the construction of SLC6, a 171,000-square-foot data center in Bluffdale, Utah The Dallas company broke ground on the property, which has 22 megawatts of output, last year It sits at 14870 South...
Multi-Housing News Five Star Bank has provided $495 million of financing for the second phase of the GrandeVille at Malta apartment project in Malta, NY, about 25 miles north of Albany, NY LeCesse Development is the project’s developer It will...