Log In or Subscribe to read more
Northmarq has provided $389 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Element by Watermark, a 276-unit apartment complex in Kansas City, Mo Timberland Partners of Minneapolis purchased the property from its developer, Thompson...
Dallas Morning News ITS Logistics has agreed to lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property that’s currently under construction in North Fort Worth, Texas The building that the Reno, Nev, logistics firm is leasing will be part of the...
Dallas Morning News Ground is breaking in January on a pair of office buildings totaling more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Primera Cos is developing the buildings as part of its Towne Square office property at the...
REBusiness Online Brady Sullivan Properties has paid $291 million, or $151,562/unit, for White Cliffs at Dover, a 192-unit apartment property in Dover, NH The Manchester, NH, company bought the garden-style complex from an unidentified seller in a...
Charlotte Business Journal Flagship Healthcare Properties has paid $1425 million, or about $19817/sf, for a two-building medical office property in Cary, NC Alex Brown Realty sold the property, which sits on 543 acres at 101 and 105 SW Cary Parkway...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Noble Investment Group has bought two nearby hotels in Raleigh, NC, for $863 million The Atlanta hotel investor purchased the properties from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority The properties are the Renaissance Raleigh...
Crain’s Chicago Business Waterton has agreed to pay $170 million, or $342,741/unit, for Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago The local investment firm is buying the 34-story property from its developer, Wood Partners of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cochise Capital has bought the 58-unit Cordova Arms apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $195 million, or about $336,297/unit The Los Angeles company bought the complex from a company managed...
The Registry KF Properties Inc has paid $119 million, or $210,619/unit, for the Eleven Hundred, a 565-unit apartment property in Sacramento, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, company purchased the property from OpenPath Investments, which had acquired...