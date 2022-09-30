Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News ITS Logistics has agreed to lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property that’s currently under construction in North Fort Worth, Texas The building that the Reno, Nev, logistics firm is leasing will be part of the...
REBusiness Online Brady Sullivan Properties has paid $291 million, or $151,562/unit, for White Cliffs at Dover, a 192-unit apartment property in Dover, NH The Manchester, NH, company bought the garden-style complex from an unidentified seller in a...
REJournalscom ML Realty Partners has secured two tenants to fully pre-lease its two-building industrial development with 604,616 square feet at 1401 and 1301 Devon Ave in Bensenville, Ill DSV Air & Sea Inc agreed to lease a 307,378-sf building...
Commercial Observer New York’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development has provided $40 million of financing, while Citigroup has provided $33 million for the construction of a 147-unit affordable- and shelter-housing property in...
Franklin Templeton Inc has signed a 15-year lease for 347,474 square feet at One Madison Ave, bringing the office building to 55 percent occupancy The lease follows a 328,000-sf agreement that IBM Corp had inked earlier this year A group led by SL...
The Real Deal DE Shaw has agreed to lease 283,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a 214 million-sf office building that’s under construction in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The investment manager is taking eight of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $576 billion of industrial properties traded hands this year through August, according to Commercial Edge That’s up 574 percent from the $366 billion of sales volume recorded during the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Municipalities this year through August have issued permits for the construction of 504 million apartment units That number comes close to the 57 million permits that were issued during the entirety of...
Multi-Housing News Five Star Bank has provided $495 million of financing for the second phase of the GrandeVille at Malta apartment project in Malta, NY, about 25 miles north of Albany, NY LeCesse Development is the project’s developer It will...