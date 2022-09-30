Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Ground is breaking in January on a pair of office buildings totaling more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Primera Cos is developing the buildings as part of its Towne Square office property at the...
Dallas Morning News The buzz is Highwoods Properties is in talks to buy the 536,000-square-foot McKinney & Olive office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Raleigh, NC, REIT would be buying the 20-story property from its developer,...
REJournalscom ML Realty Partners has secured two tenants to fully pre-lease its two-building industrial development with 604,616 square feet at 1401 and 1301 Devon Ave in Bensenville, Ill DSV Air & Sea Inc agreed to lease a 307,378-sf building...
New York Post Kastle System might be significantly underestimating the actual occupancy rate of office buildings in New York City The Falls Church, Va, company, which installs security systems in office properties, gauges occupancy by tallying card...
Franklin Templeton Inc has signed a 15-year lease for 347,474 square feet at One Madison Ave, bringing the office building to 55 percent occupancy The lease follows a 328,000-sf agreement that IBM Corp had inked earlier this year A group led by SL...
The Real Deal DE Shaw has agreed to lease 283,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a 214 million-sf office building that’s under construction in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The investment manager is taking eight of the...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Champion Partners and Cresset Partners is building Tradepoint 45 West, an industrial building with more than 135 million square feet along Sunrise Road in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Hanover Co and GID Investment Advisers is building Hanover Turtle Creek, a 341-unit apartment complex in Dallas The property will be built on the site of the Turtle Creek Gardens condominiums, at 2525 Trutle Creek...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners is starting construction in December on the second phase of its Parkwood office park in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The local developer already has lined up a tenant for the four-story building, as SFMG...