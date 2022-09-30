Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Ground is breaking in January on a pair of office buildings totaling more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Primera Cos is developing the buildings as part of its Towne Square office property at the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Barron Colliers Cos and Imminent Ventures has broken ground on a 563,451-square-foot industrial property in Bradenton, Fla The property, dubbed Manatee County Logistics Center, is being built at 44th Avenue...
Commercial Observer New York’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development has provided $40 million of financing, while Citigroup has provided $33 million for the construction of a 147-unit affordable- and shelter-housing property in...
The Registry KF Properties Inc has paid $119 million, or $210,619/unit, for the Eleven Hundred, a 565-unit apartment property in Sacramento, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, company purchased the property from OpenPath Investments, which had acquired...
Multi-Housing News A group of investors comprised of Security Properties, Hearthstone Foundation and Pacific Life Insurance Co has paid $236 million, or $200,000/unit, for Monte Vista Senior Apartments, a 118-unit seniors-housing property in San...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Municipalities this year through August have issued permits for the construction of 504 million apartment units That number comes close to the 57 million permits that were issued during the entirety of...
Commercial Property Executive DataBank has completed the construction of SLC6, a 171,000-square-foot data center in Bluffdale, Utah The Dallas company broke ground on the property, which has 22 megawatts of output, last year It sits at 14870 South...
Multi-Housing News Five Star Bank has provided $495 million of financing for the second phase of the GrandeVille at Malta apartment project in Malta, NY, about 25 miles north of Albany, NY LeCesse Development is the project’s developer It will...
REBusiness Online Trilogy Real Estate Group has broken ground on the second phase of Hallon in Hopkins, a 770-unit apartment property in Hopkins, Minn The Chicago investment firm is building the property at the northwest corner of Excelsior...