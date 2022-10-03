Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Blue Star Land has sold a pair of industrial buildings totaling 244,364 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Lincoln Property Co bought the properties, Star Commerce Center II and IIIA at 16005 and 16440 Gateway...
Austin Business Journal Property Reserve Inc is buying a 300,000-square-foot industrial building in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The Salt Lake City company, the investment arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, is...
Northmarq has provided $389 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Element by Watermark, a 276-unit apartment complex in Kansas City, Mo Timberland Partners of Minneapolis purchased the property from its developer, Thompson...
Dallas Morning News The buzz is Highwoods Properties is in talks to buy the 536,000-square-foot McKinney & Olive office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Raleigh, NC, REIT would be buying the 20-story property from its developer,...
REBusiness Online Brady Sullivan Properties has paid $291 million, or $151,562/unit, for White Cliffs at Dover, a 192-unit apartment property in Dover, NH The Manchester, NH, company bought the garden-style complex from an unidentified seller in a...
REJournalscom ML Realty Partners has secured two tenants to fully pre-lease its two-building industrial development with 604,616 square feet at 1401 and 1301 Devon Ave in Bensenville, Ill DSV Air & Sea Inc agreed to lease a 307,378-sf building...
Charlotte Business Journal Flagship Healthcare Properties has paid $1425 million, or about $19817/sf, for a two-building medical office property in Cary, NC Alex Brown Realty sold the property, which sits on 543 acres at 101 and 105 SW Cary Parkway...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Noble Investment Group has bought two nearby hotels in Raleigh, NC, for $863 million The Atlanta hotel investor purchased the properties from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority The properties are the Renaissance Raleigh...
Crain’s Chicago Business Waterton has agreed to pay $170 million, or $342,741/unit, for Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago The local investment firm is buying the 34-story property from its developer, Wood Partners of...