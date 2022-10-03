Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom JDI Realty LLC has acquired LA Centre Office Plaza I and II, a two-building property with 139,805 square feet in Westlake, Ohio, about 13 miles west of Cleveland The sales price could not yet be learned Newmark represented the unnamed...
Dallas Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has filed plans to build an apartment building in the Deep Ellum section of Dallas The local developer wants to construct the 17-story property at 2916 Taylor St, between South Malcolm X Boulevard...
Austin Business Journal Property Reserve Inc is buying a 300,000-square-foot industrial building in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The Salt Lake City company, the investment arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, is...
Northmarq has provided $389 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Element by Watermark, a 276-unit apartment complex in Kansas City, Mo Timberland Partners of Minneapolis purchased the property from its developer, Thompson...
Dallas Morning News ITS Logistics has agreed to lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property that’s currently under construction in North Fort Worth, Texas The building that the Reno, Nev, logistics firm is leasing will be part of the...
Dallas Morning News Ground is breaking in January on a pair of office buildings totaling more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Primera Cos is developing the buildings as part of its Towne Square office property at the...
Dallas Morning News The buzz is Highwoods Properties is in talks to buy the 536,000-square-foot McKinney & Olive office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Raleigh, NC, REIT would be buying the 20-story property from its developer,...
REBusiness Online Brady Sullivan Properties has paid $291 million, or $151,562/unit, for White Cliffs at Dover, a 192-unit apartment property in Dover, NH The Manchester, NH, company bought the garden-style complex from an unidentified seller in a...
Charlotte Business Journal Flagship Healthcare Properties has paid $1425 million, or about $19817/sf, for a two-building medical office property in Cary, NC Alex Brown Realty sold the property, which sits on 543 acres at 101 and 105 SW Cary Parkway...