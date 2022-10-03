Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions has paid $3875 million, or $949,754/unit, for the 408-unit apartment building at 685 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The purchase is part of the venture’s June...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report City National Bank has provided $14412 million of financing to facilitate Ezralow Co’s purchase of two apartment properties with 624 units in Gilbert, Ariz The Los Angeles bank provided $8369 million...
Charlotte Business Journal Avery Hall is teaming with Declaration Partners to break ground on a 294-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC Work will start by the end of the year on the project, which will be built on 29 acres at 300 East 36th St It...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Development has acquired a nearly one-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, that’s been approved for a 35-story apartment project The Miami developer paid an affiliate of Bizzi & Partners of New...
Jacksonville Business Journal Ground broke late last week on the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Florida Times-Union headquarters site in Jacksonville, Fla The $182 million project is being constructed in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood...
Jacksonville Business Journal Hakimian Holdings has bought the 136,853-square-foot office building at 245 Riverside Ave in Jacksonville, Fla, for $2515 million, or about $18377/sf The Jacksonville company acquired the property from CTO Realty Growth...
Multi-Housing News Friedkin Property Group has purchased the 250-unit Windsor at the Gramercy apartment property in White Plains, NY, for $113 million, or $434,615/unit The San Francisco family-owned company bought the property, at 2 Canfield Ave,...
Multi-Housing News CORE Pacific Advisors has paid $150 million, or $380,710/unit, for Arbour Commons, a 394-unit apartment property in Westminster, Colo, about 17 miles north of Denver The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property...
Puget Sound Business Journal Trinity Property Consultants, an affiliate of FPA Multifamily, has paid $415 million for two nearby apartment properties with a combined 155 units in Seattle The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the apartments from...