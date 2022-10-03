Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Avery Hall is teaming with Declaration Partners to break ground on a 294-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC Work will start by the end of the year on the project, which will be built on 29 acres at 300 East 36th St It...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Development has acquired a nearly one-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, that’s been approved for a 35-story apartment project The Miami developer paid an affiliate of Bizzi & Partners of New...
Jacksonville Business Journal Ground broke late last week on the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Florida Times-Union headquarters site in Jacksonville, Fla The $182 million project is being constructed in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood...
REJournalscom JDI Realty LLC has acquired LA Centre Office Plaza I and II, a two-building property with 139,805 square feet in Westlake, Ohio, about 13 miles west of Cleveland The sales price could not yet be learned Newmark represented the unnamed...
Dallas Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has filed plans to build an apartment building in the Deep Ellum section of Dallas The local developer wants to construct the 17-story property at 2916 Taylor St, between South Malcolm X Boulevard...
A venture of MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living has broken ground on MorningStar Senior Living at The Canyons in Las Vegas The Denver-based venture is building the 186-unit property at the intersection of South Hualapai Way and...
Dallas Morning News ITS Logistics has agreed to lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property that’s currently under construction in North Fort Worth, Texas The building that the Reno, Nev, logistics firm is leasing will be part of the...
Dallas Morning News Ground is breaking in January on a pair of office buildings totaling more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Primera Cos is developing the buildings as part of its Towne Square office property at the...
REJournalscom ML Realty Partners has secured two tenants to fully pre-lease its two-building industrial development with 604,616 square feet at 1401 and 1301 Devon Ave in Bensenville, Ill DSV Air & Sea Inc agreed to lease a 307,378-sf building...