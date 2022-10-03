Log In or Subscribe to read more
The credit complexion of the CMBS market has continued to improve, with the volume of loans that are classified as being delinquent with their payments dropping in September by 138 percent from the month before, to $1786 billion, according to Trepp...
The $2798 million mortgage against Oheka Castle, an historic mansion on Long Island's North Shore that in 1941 starred as Xanadu in the classic movie "Citizen Kane," and in the 1990s and early 2000s was converted into a 32-room hotel, is being...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A fund affiliate of Keystone Property Group that owns the 133,115-square-foot One Presidential Blvd office building in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa, has offered to give the property to its...
The Real Deal DE Shaw has agreed to lease 283,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a 214 million-sf office building that’s under construction in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The investment manager is taking eight of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The likelihood that the $195 million mortgage against the Valencia Town Center shopping mall in Southern California won’t be retired when it comes due in January has contributed to Fitch...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBL & Associates Properties Inc has negotiated four-year term extensions for a pair of CMBS loans with a balance of $15825 million against shopping malls it owns in suburban Atlanta and Charleston, SC...
Continued deterioration in the financial performance of the Square One Mall in Saugus, Mass, has led to Moody’s Investors Service downgrading two principal-paying and one interest-only class of COMM, 2012-LC4 The CMBS transaction holds an...
The 382,256-square-foot office building at 750 Lexington Ave in midtown Manhattan has suffered from a drop in occupancy, which has hampered its ability to stay current on its $12683 million of mortgage indebtedness The loan is in two CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Occupancy at the 693,606-square-foot Central Park of Lisle in the Chicago suburb of Lisle, Ill, has declined to less than 80 percent, pressuring the two-building office property’s ability to fully...