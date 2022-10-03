Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal Westcore has bought a pair of industrial buildings totaling 340,000 square feet in Winston-Salem, NC, for $369 million, or about $10853/sf An affiliate of Front Street Capital of Winston-Salem sold the properties, at 4980 and...
Charlotte Business Journal Avery Hall is teaming with Declaration Partners to break ground on a 294-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC Work will start by the end of the year on the project, which will be built on 29 acres at 300 East 36th St It...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Development has acquired a nearly one-acre development site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, that’s been approved for a 35-story apartment project The Miami developer paid an affiliate of Bizzi & Partners of New...
Jacksonville Business Journal Hakimian Holdings has bought the 136,853-square-foot office building at 245 Riverside Ave in Jacksonville, Fla, for $2515 million, or about $18377/sf The Jacksonville company acquired the property from CTO Realty Growth...
HanesBrands Inc has agreed to fully pre-lease a 119 million-square-foot building at Rickenbacker Exchange, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Commercial Point, Ohio The clothing company is leasing its space from...
Dallas Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has filed plans to build an apartment building in the Deep Ellum section of Dallas The local developer wants to construct the 17-story property at 2916 Taylor St, between South Malcolm X Boulevard...
A venture of MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living has broken ground on MorningStar Senior Living at The Canyons in Las Vegas The Denver-based venture is building the 186-unit property at the intersection of South Hualapai Way and...
Dallas Morning News Ground is breaking in January on a pair of office buildings totaling more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Primera Cos is developing the buildings as part of its Towne Square office property at the...
AZ Big Media Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Avondale, a 360-unit apartment property in Avondale, Ariz The Atlanta developer is building the property at the northwest corner of Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street, about 15 miles west of...