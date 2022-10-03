Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has filed plans to build an apartment building in the Deep Ellum section of Dallas The local developer wants to construct the 17-story property at 2916 Taylor St, between South Malcolm X Boulevard...
Wall Street Journal Dajia Insurance Group is offering for sale three resort properties it owns in the United States: the 258-room Montage Laguna Beach in Southern California and a pair of Four Seasons resort properties in Jackson Hole, Wyo, and...
Dallas Morning News Ground is breaking in January on a pair of office buildings totaling more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Primera Cos is developing the buildings as part of its Towne Square office property at the...
AZ Big Media Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Avondale, a 360-unit apartment property in Avondale, Ariz The Atlanta developer is building the property at the northwest corner of Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street, about 15 miles west of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Barron Colliers Cos and Imminent Ventures has broken ground on a 563,451-square-foot industrial property in Bradenton, Fla The property, dubbed Manatee County Logistics Center, is being built at 44th Avenue...
Commercial Observer New York’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development has provided $40 million of financing, while Citigroup has provided $33 million for the construction of a 147-unit affordable- and shelter-housing property in...
The Registry KF Properties Inc has paid $119 million, or $210,619/unit, for the Eleven Hundred, a 565-unit apartment property in Sacramento, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, company purchased the property from OpenPath Investments, which had acquired...
Multi-Housing News A group of investors comprised of Security Properties, Hearthstone Foundation and Pacific Life Insurance Co has paid $236 million, or $200,000/unit, for Monte Vista Senior Apartments, a 118-unit seniors-housing property in San...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Municipalities this year through August have issued permits for the construction of 504 million apartment units That number comes close to the 57 million permits that were issued during the entirety of...